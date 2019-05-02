English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks
The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T.
The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T.
Loading...
The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are going to launch on May 14. While almost all information around the two handsets has already been leaked, we now have our hands on an alleged specifications sheet.
The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T. So we are looking at a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7 while the Pro gets a 6.64-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Both are going to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, with the regular OnePlus 7 having 6GB RAM and the 10GB on the Pro model. Now, this isn’t clear if this is going to be the only variant, or if that is the base variant. Also, the triple camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a 48-megapixel sensor paired to a secondary camera with a telephoto lens and the third unit will have an ultra-wide angle lens.
The battery size has also been confirmed. The OnePlus 7 will feature a substantially big 4,150mAh unit while the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a slightly smaller 4,000mAh unit. Both phones will also support 30W Warp charging which was seen on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.
The specifications were spotted on Baidu, although the post has been removed. So take this with a grain of salt, as the official spec sheet could be different than what we have here.
The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T. So we are looking at a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7 while the Pro gets a 6.64-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Both are going to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, with the regular OnePlus 7 having 6GB RAM and the 10GB on the Pro model. Now, this isn’t clear if this is going to be the only variant, or if that is the base variant. Also, the triple camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a 48-megapixel sensor paired to a secondary camera with a telephoto lens and the third unit will have an ultra-wide angle lens.
The battery size has also been confirmed. The OnePlus 7 will feature a substantially big 4,150mAh unit while the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a slightly smaller 4,000mAh unit. Both phones will also support 30W Warp charging which was seen on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.
The specifications were spotted on Baidu, although the post has been removed. So take this with a grain of salt, as the official spec sheet could be different than what we have here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is How Much Kim Kardashian's Outrageous Bathroom Sink With No Basin Costs
- BSNL Removes Rs 10, Rs 20 Prepaid Recharge Packs From Online Channels, Vouchers Available Offline
- Xiaomi's Poco F1 128GB Variant Gets Another Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs 20,999
- Mark Zuckerberg Made a Joke About Facebook's Privacy Issue But No One is Laughing
- PewDiePie Met Saiman Says, the 'Indian PewDiePie' But the Internet Thinks its Photoshopped
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results