Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks

The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 3:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks
The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T.
Loading...
The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are going to launch on May 14. While almost all information around the two handsets has already been leaked, we now have our hands on an alleged specifications sheet.

The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T. So we are looking at a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7 while the Pro gets a 6.64-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both are going to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, with the regular OnePlus 7 having 6GB RAM and the 10GB on the Pro model. Now, this isn’t clear if this is going to be the only variant, or if that is the base variant. Also, the triple camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a 48-megapixel sensor paired to a secondary camera with a telephoto lens and the third unit will have an ultra-wide angle lens.

The battery size has also been confirmed. The OnePlus 7 will feature a substantially big 4,150mAh unit while the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a slightly smaller 4,000mAh unit. Both phones will also support 30W Warp charging which was seen on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.

The specifications were spotted on Baidu, although the post has been removed. So take this with a grain of salt, as the official spec sheet could be different than what we have here.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram