OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Alleged Specifications Sheet Leaks

The OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are going to launch on May 14. While almost all information around the two handsets has already been leaked, we now have our hands on an alleged specifications sheet.The leaked specs confirm most of the features we have already heard in the past, but also reinstate the fact that the OnePlus 7 will most likely follow the design of the OnePlus 6T. So we are looking at a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7 while the Pro gets a 6.64-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.Both are going to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset, with the regular OnePlus 7 having 6GB RAM and the 10GB on the Pro model. Now, this isn’t clear if this is going to be the only variant, or if that is the base variant. Also, the triple camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a 48-megapixel sensor paired to a secondary camera with a telephoto lens and the third unit will have an ultra-wide angle lens.The battery size has also been confirmed. The OnePlus 7 will feature a substantially big 4,150mAh unit while the OnePlus 7 Pro will include a slightly smaller 4,000mAh unit. Both phones will also support 30W Warp charging which was seen on the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition.The specifications were spotted on Baidu, although the post has been removed. So take this with a grain of salt, as the official spec sheet could be different than what we have here.