Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Camera and Display Specifications Leaked

According to the latest leaks, the OnePlus 7 could feature a flat, notched display while the OnePlus 7 Pro could have a larger, curved, notch-less display.

Kunal Khullar | News18.com

Updated:April 17, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
As the launch date of the OnePlus 7 gets closer, we are getting more information around the upcoming ‘flagship killer’. From what we have heard, OnePlus will be launching three devices this time- OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, on May 14. While we have seen a bunch of renders and leaked specifications, we now have some unofficial camera and screen specifications of the upcoming devices.

The latest leaks suggest that the OnePlus 7 will come with a regular 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a vertical dual rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the new OnePlus 7 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, as the name suggests, it will be a more advanced version with a 6.64-inch curved, notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is going to be a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. This one will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is going to be the same phone but should include Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.

Previously we have seen the OnePlus 7 Pro leak on Weibo where the ‘About Phone’ screen revealed that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.
