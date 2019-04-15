OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Global Launch Likely on May 14: Everything You Need to Know

After tracking the OnePlus 7 rumours and leaks for a while now, and it looks like the wait for an official release will soon be over. Now, online tipster, Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), revealed via a tweet that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be unveiled on May 14. The launch comes 2 days before that of the ASUS ZenFone 6. OnePlus is expected to launch a total of three models of the OnePlus flagship — OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G — this time breaking its practice of launching one device at a time. However, there is no word from the OnePlus on the official launch date of the device.Recently the OnePlus 7 Pro was spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website. According to Agarwal, the model numbers for the three variants are GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905 for the OnePlus 7, GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, and GM1917 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and GM1920 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.A post on Weibo shows a glimpse of the alleged device sporting a dual-edged display, similar to the bunch of Samsung Galaxy flagship devices. The display is notch and hole(s) free just like the leaked OnePlus 7 renders, which means this one will also come with a pop-up selfie camera. There is no photo of the back, so we can’t confirm what kind of primary camera setup it will have. There is however an ‘About Phone’ screen of the alleged OnePlus 7 Pro revealing that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.According to rumours, the OnePlus 7 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch fullHD+ Optic AMOLED display, with the phone’s base model having at least 6GB of RAM. The Snapdragon 855 processor is expected to power the device and it could have a large 4,000mAh battery with Android 9 Pie along with OxygenOS.