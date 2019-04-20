Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Date to be Announced on April 23: Here Are The Details

According to the latest tweet from Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, the company will be officially revealing the launch date of the OnePlus 7 lineup on the coming Tuesday, i.e, April 23

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Date to be Announced on April 23: Here Are The Details
OnePlus will be launching three flagships smartphones in the first half of this year. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are one of the most anticipated flagships of the year, and are expected to come with triple rear cameras and pop-up selfie sensors. OnePlus is rumored to unveil these three new smartphones on May 14 in New York. According to the latest tweet from Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, the company will be officially revealing the launch date of the OnePlus 7 lineup on the coming Tuesday, i.e, April 23.




The latest leaks suggest that the OnePlus 7 will come with a regular 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop notch and a vertical dual rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Just like the OnePlus 6T, the new OnePlus 7 will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the OnePlus 7 Pro, as the name suggests, it will be a more advanced version with a 6.64-inch curved, notch-less display with a pop-up selfie camera. At the back, there is going to be a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a secondary sensor with a telephoto lens and a third sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. This one will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is going to be the same phone but should include Qualcomm’s X50 5G modem.


Previously we have seen the OnePlus 7 Pro leak on Weibo where the ‘About Phone’ screen revealed that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.
