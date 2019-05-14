OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Live: Specs, Price, Features, Availability and More
News18.com | May 14, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
The OnePlus 7, one of the most widely anticipated smartphones of all time, has finally launched in India. Pretty much all of the specifications of the two phones were out in the open, but now it is confirmed that both the handsets will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC inside. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the more premium option with a full-screen display without any notch or cut-out, a pop-out front camera mechanism, three rear cameras, and all the bells and whistles that you would hope and expect from a flagship smartphones. The handset comes with a premium curved glass finish along with a bigger battery, OnePlus' Warp Charge, and more.
With this in sight, we bring to your every detail from the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch, live through our blog.
May 14, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)
Aaaand, that's that. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the Bullets Wireless 2 are now out in the open, and you can start buying 'em real soon. That's it for the evening, good night!
May 14, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)
And here are some extra offers, where you get cashbacks and additional data.
May 14, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can start spending your moolah from May 16 itself, which is day-after.
May 14, 2019 9:43 pm (IST)
All variants of the OnePlus 7, along with the Almond finish of the OnePlus 7 Pro, will sell June onward.
May 14, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)
As for availability, the Mirror Grey version of the OnePlus 7 Pro is available from May 17, while the Nebula Blue (they're assuming that's the one more people would like) will sell May 28 onward, across offline, Amazon India and OnePlus India stores.
May 14, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)
OnePlus pop-ups to buy the device will occur tomorrow at select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.
May 14, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are a bit expensive though, and are priced at Rs 5,999.
May 14, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
The OnePlus 7's entry price just made things very interesting. Hey Google, you watchin'?