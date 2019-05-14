CO-PRESENTED BY
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Live: Specs, Price, Features, Availability and More

News18.com | May 14, 2019, 11:37 PM IST
The OnePlus 7, one of the most widely anticipated smartphones of all time, has finally launched in India. Pretty much all of the specifications of the two phones were out in the open, but now it is confirmed that both the handsets will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC inside. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the more premium option with a full-screen display without any notch or cut-out, a pop-out front camera mechanism, three rear cameras, and all the bells and whistles that you would hope and expect from a flagship smartphones. The handset comes with a premium curved glass finish along with a bigger battery, OnePlus' Warp Charge, and more.

With this in sight, we bring to your every detail from the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch, live through our blog.
May 14, 2019 9:47 pm (IST)

Aaaand, that's that. The OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and the Bullets Wireless 2 are now out in the open, and you can start buying 'em real soon. That's it for the evening, good night!

May 14, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)

And here are some extra offers, where you get cashbacks and additional data.

May 14, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can start spending your moolah from May 16 itself, which is day-after.

May 14, 2019 9:43 pm (IST)

All variants of the OnePlus 7, along with the Almond finish of the OnePlus 7 Pro, will sell June onward.

May 14, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

As for availability, the Mirror Grey version of the OnePlus 7 Pro is available from May 17, while the Nebula Blue (they're assuming that's the one more people would like) will sell May 28 onward, across offline, Amazon India and OnePlus India stores.

May 14, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)

OnePlus pop-ups to buy the device will occur tomorrow at select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

May 14, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 are a bit expensive though, and are priced at Rs 5,999.

May 14, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

The OnePlus 7's entry price just made things very interesting. Hey Google, you watchin'?

May 14, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

OnePlus 7 prices:

6GB + 128GB: Rs 32,999
8GB + 256GB: Rs 37,999

May 14, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

The OnePlus 7 Pro prices:

6GB + 128GB: Rs 48,999
8GB + 256GB: Rs 52,999
12GB + 256GB: Rs 57,999

May 14, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

The Amazon presentation is over. Now, for the prices. Pei still asks, "What's left?"

May 14, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

The colours of the OnePlus 7:

May 14, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

And now, we have Amazon India talking about how they feel lucky to be partnering with OnePlus.

May 14, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

A quick recap of everything that's in the less expensive, smaller OnePlus 7:

May 14, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

It also gets the 48MP primary rear camera, so that you don't feel left out.

May 14, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

Okay, so the OnePlus 7 has Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. That was a lot of emphasis on the phone speakers.

May 14, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

The OnePlus 7 gets the same processor, RAM boost and Warp Charge. But... what about the rest?

May 14, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

Now, the less fancier OnePlus 7, which comes with a Red colour variant and looks that are a bit too similar to the 6T.

May 14, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
May 14, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)
May 14, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
May 14, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

OnePlus reaffirms that India is their "favourite market", and so, Indian devices will get region-exclusive features that — wait for it — involve cricket.

May 14, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

OnePlus is rolling out its own version of Apple's Screen Time, called 'Zen Mode'. It does what screen restriction apps are supposed to do.

May 14, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

Native screen recording with internal audio recording is coming to the new OxygenOS.

May 14, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)
May 14, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

OnePlus has already shipped the Android Q Developer Preview to OnePlus 6/6T. Also, two-year new Android upgrade cycle, and three-year security update cycle is being retained.

May 14, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

Now, for the finer stuff. Navigation gestures are now 20ms faster than before on the new OxygenOS. Not a discernible difference, but these small things do tend to add up in the long run.

May 14, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

OxygenOS is the best Android operating system "according to PCMag," says OnePlus.

May 14, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

Fnatic is coming to India, and will be promoting eSports in India as well. Now that is GREAT news for mobile gaming in India!

May 14, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

The liquid cooling system is apparently a 10-layer system, according to Mathews. "No more excuses for losing at PUBG," also Mathews.

