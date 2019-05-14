OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Launch Live: Specs, Price, Features, Availability and More

Read More

The OnePlus 7, one of the most widely anticipated smartphones of all time, has finally launched in India. Pretty much all of the specifications of the two phones were out in the open, but now it is confirmed that both the handsets will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC inside. The OnePlus 7 Pro is the more premium option with a full-screen display without any notch or cut-out, a pop-out front camera mechanism, three rear cameras, and all the bells and whistles that you would hope and expect from a flagship smartphones. The handset comes with a premium curved glass finish along with a bigger battery, OnePlus' Warp Charge, and more.With this in sight, we bring to your every detail from the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro launch, live through our blog.