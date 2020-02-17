OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro Get New Update Bringing Support For Jio Wi-Fi Calling

OnePlus has started rolling out a new OxygenOS update for its 2019 range of smartphones. The new release, namely OxygenOS 10.0.4 for the EU and global models and 10.3.1 for India, are meant for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro devices. The new update for the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with version number 10.0.7 for EU and global variants while the India specific model will get version 10.3.1. For some reason, the OnePlus 7T is missing from the list.

The update rollout will be in the standard staged fashion which means the new software will only reach a limited number of devices at first. If no major bugs are spotted within a few days, then a wider range of smartphones can be expected to receive the new update. The India specific changes that come along with this update include integrated VoWiFi registration for Jio and a new cloud service to sync your Notes and Contacts.

Apart from this, there is an update for the Work-Life Balance mode which brings optimization of message notification, app selection as well as support for location, calendar, and auto-tracking. The update also includes, optimized RAM management, improved black/blank screen issues with some apps, improved system stability and general bugs fixes.

The update also brings along a new feature that will support reminders for privacy alerts. Furthermore, the users will also get the January 2020 security patch level as a part of this update.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.