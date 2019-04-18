English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Rumored to Launch in Less Than a Month: Here Are The Details
Notable tech leaker OnLeaks has published a tweet revealing a slew of new information about the upcoming OnePlus flagship including the launch date: May 14.
Recently a reliable tech leaker OnLeaks announced to his Twitter audience that not only is the OnePlus 7 set to launch on May 14, but also that the flagship model would launch beside a device called the OnePlus 7 Pro rather than a Plus-designated phone. According to the tweet, the standard 7 model will have a 6.4-inch display, a waterdrop-shaped notch housing the front camera, and a rear dual lens setup with a 48MP camera as the main lens.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is set to measure in at 6.64-inches with a curved display reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy S9 lineup, a pop-up camera that eliminates the need for a notch, and a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP lens, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide lens. Allegedly, this model will have 5G compatibility.
Based on the hardware and specs that previous OnePlus flagships have donned, the devices are likely to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, run Android Pie, and be available at a cost-efficient price tag.
As of right now, OnePlus has not confirmed any of these stats, nor has the company confirmed a launch event for the handsets. However, OnLeaks has a respectable track record of accurately reported leaks, so we could, indeed, be seeing the lineup in less than a month.
#OnePlus May 14th launch event: #OnePlus7 ≈ 6.4" flat display / waterdrop notch front camera / dual rear camera with 48MP as primary #OnePlus7Pro ≈ 6.64" curved display / pop-up front camera / triple rear camera with 48MP as primary + Telephoto + Ultra Wide#OnePlus7PRO5G pic.twitter.com/zGic9AQdVx— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 16, 2019
