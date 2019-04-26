OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Rumour Roundup — Specifications, Price and More

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 7 series, including OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7, simultaneously in India, Europe, and the US on May 14. While the wait for the official confirmation of the two phones is much awaited, here are some of the key features, according to leaked reports:1. OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.2. While the OnePlus 7 Pro 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is expected to be priced at roughly from Rs. 58,400 to Rs. 59,200, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is expected to be priced at roughly between Rs. 63,900 and Rs. 64,700.3. The price of 6GB RAM+128GB storage is expected to be somewhere around Rs. 54,500.4. As per the reports, the phone will be available in the colour options of Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue.5. Earlier leaks suggest that with a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, OnePlus 7 Pro will feature Snapdragon 855 SoC with 5G support.6. It will have a 4,000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge support.7. It will also have in-display fingerprint sensor.8. Regarding the camera features, the phone will have a pop-up selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup with one 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.6 lens and OIS, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto f/2.4 lens, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens and 117-degree field of view.On the other hand, OnePlus 7is rumoured to have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with the dual rear camera setup. It is also expected to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. With two variants, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, the phone is also rumoured to include a 3,700mAh battery along with 20W charging support.