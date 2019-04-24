English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More
The new OnePlus devices will be announced in three countries simultaneously including India, UK and the US, while the China launch is going to happen on May 16.
The new OnePlus devices will be announced in three countries simultaneously including India, UK and the US, while the China launch is going to happen on May 16.
Loading...
OnePlus has confirmed that it will be announcing the new OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The company has sent out invites to media and fans confirming the launch date. The company has also released a teaser video for, yet again confirming that we can expect the phone(s) to be smooth apart from being fast.
The new OnePlus devices will be announced in three countries simultaneously including India, UK and the US, while the China launch is going to happen on May 16. The launch event will be live streamed on all of OnePlus’ social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the company’s own website.
This year the company is using the tagline “Go Beyond Speed.” The new OnePlus smartphones are expected to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. A number of sources claim that this year we will see at least two versions- the OnePlus 7 with a similar design as the OnePlus 6T and a OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz QHD+ curved display, a triple camera setup at the back and faster 30W charging. A 5G version of the Pro variant is also expected to make an appearance.
Considering the OnePlus 6T went all the way to Rs 51,000 for the special McLaren edition, we won’t be surprised if the OnePlus 7 Pro launches at a similar price point. As for the regular OnePlus 7, it is possible that the company is going to restrict the price at under Rs 40,000.
The new OnePlus devices will be announced in three countries simultaneously including India, UK and the US, while the China launch is going to happen on May 16. The launch event will be live streamed on all of OnePlus’ social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the company’s own website.
This year the company is using the tagline “Go Beyond Speed.” The new OnePlus smartphones are expected to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. A number of sources claim that this year we will see at least two versions- the OnePlus 7 with a similar design as the OnePlus 6T and a OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz QHD+ curved display, a triple camera setup at the back and faster 30W charging. A 5G version of the Pro variant is also expected to make an appearance.
Considering the OnePlus 6T went all the way to Rs 51,000 for the special McLaren edition, we won’t be surprised if the OnePlus 7 Pro launches at a similar price point. As for the regular OnePlus 7, it is possible that the company is going to restrict the price at under Rs 40,000.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More
- Tata Sky is Offering New Channel Packs, And Has Updated Channel Prices For Its DTH Users
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Gigi Hadid Throws Denim-themed Birthday Bash, Bella Hadid, Taylor Swift & Many More Join
- This Indian YouTuber Travelled to UK to Watch PewDiePie's Deleted Diss Track
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results