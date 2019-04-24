OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be announcing the new OnePlus 7 series on May 14. The company has sent out invites to media and fans confirming the launch date. The company has also released a teaser video for, yet again confirming that we can expect the phone(s) to be smooth apart from being fast.The new OnePlus devices will be announced in three countries simultaneously including India, UK and the US, while the China launch is going to happen on May 16. The launch event will be live streamed on all of OnePlus’ social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the company’s own website.This year the company is using the tagline “Go Beyond Speed.” The new OnePlus smartphones are expected to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. A number of sources claim that this year we will see at least two versions- the OnePlus 7 with a similar design as the OnePlus 6T and a OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz QHD+ curved display, a triple camera setup at the back and faster 30W charging. A 5G version of the Pro variant is also expected to make an appearance.Considering the OnePlus 6T went all the way to Rs 51,000 for the special McLaren edition, we won’t be surprised if the OnePlus 7 Pro launches at a similar price point. As for the regular OnePlus 7, it is possible that the company is going to restrict the price at under Rs 40,000.