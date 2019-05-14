English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications and More
The myths and speculations surrounding the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will end at 8:15 pm tonight at an event in Bengaluru.
OnePlus is all set to launch its new flagship series in India later tonight. The new OnePlus 7 series will feature two smartphones – OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The myths and speculations surrounding the two handsets will end at 8:15 pm tonight at an event in Bengaluru. The live stream will begin at the same time at OnePlus' website. You can also catch it on the company's Facebook and YouTube handles.
The OnePlus 7 Pro specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor platform, and speculations suggest that the smartphone may come with up to 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an HDR 10+ display which has already received DisplayMate’s A+ rating. This means that the OnePlus 7 Pro will support HDR streaming from services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Other features include a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a pop-out front camera making way for a no-notch, full-screen display. The OnePlus 7 Pro will also ensure faster data transfer rate with UFS 3.0 storage.
On the other hand, the OnePlus 7 is expected to have similarities with the 6T, with a waterdrop notch and similar design. However, it will up the ante by featuring better hardware, camera and battery.
According to leakster Ishan Agarwal, the prices of the OnePlus 7 Pro will start at Rs 49,999 for the base 6GB/128GB configuration. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants are expected to be priced at Rs 52,999 and Rs 57,999 respectively.
