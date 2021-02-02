OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series' Get Last Android 10 Update – Jan 2021 Security Patch Included

The OnePlus 7 series and the OnePlus 7T series are getting their last stable Android 10 update in India and other countries. The new update brings the January 2021 Android security patch and the September 2020 Google Mobile Services package. The update is rolling out in a staged manner and is already live in India. This comes soon after OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro smartphones started receiving their first Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta update.

The stable Android 10 update will be rolling out to the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. According to OnePlus' official announcement, the update will be rolled out to a limited number of customers initially and have a broader rollout in a few days once a smooth rollout is confirmed. Apart from the January 2021 Android security patch and the updated Google Mobile Services, the new update does not bring any new features or bug fixes. The update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro comes as OxygenOS version 10.3.8. For OnePlus 7 series users in Europe, the last Android 10 update will come with build number OxygenOS 10.0.11.

The OnePlus 7T's last stable Android 10 update comes as OxygenOS 10.3.8.HD65AA in India and Oxygen 10.0.16.HD65A for the global variant. OnePlus will roll out the stable update for OnePlus 7T in Europe with OxygenOS 10.0.16.HD65BA. The OnePlus 7T Pro, on the other hand, gets OxygenOS 10.3.8.HD01AA as the final Android 10 update in India. Globally, the smartphone gets OxygenOS 10.0.14 as the final Android 10 update. The update for Europe will roll out carrying firmware version 10.0.14.HD01BA.