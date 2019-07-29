OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro With Discounts, Zomato Gold Vouchers And More on Amazon

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are available with a whole host of offers on Amazon. The ‘Be College Ready’ offers include discounts, EMI offers, exchange offers, vouchers from Zomato and Bookmyshow and more. These offers are currently live on Amazon. At the moment, the OnePlus 7 is priced Rs 32,999 onwards while the OnePlus 7 Pro is priced upwards of Rs 48,999.

If you are considering buying the OnePlus 7, you can get a straight discount of Rs 1,500 if you pay with a Citibank or an ICICI Bank credit card. If you are paying with an HSBC Cashback card, you get a discount of 5 percent. That is not all. The OnePlus 7 also has the exchange offer which can get you as much as Rs 15,500 off on the price of a new phone, if you are exchanging an older phone—valuation will depend on your old phone’s model and condition. Then there is the additional offer of vouchers from the Bookmyshow app for discounts on movie tickets and a one year subscription for the Zomato Gold membership. If you wish to pay by EMI, there will be no-cost EMI options available for the 3 month and 6 month tenure for select credit and debit cards.

The OnePlus 7 is available in four variants. There is the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration priced at Rs 32,999 and is available in the Mirror Grey and the Mirror Blue colour options. The higher spec 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs 37,999 and is available in the Red and Mirror Grey colour options.

If you are eyeing the larger OnePlus 7 Pro instead, you can get a discount of Rs 2,000 if you pay with a Citibank or an ICICI Bank credit card. You can also exchange your old phone and get up to Rs 15,500 off on the price of a OnePlus 7—the valuation will depend on your old phone’s model and condition. You will also get additional offer of vouchers from the Bookmyshow app for discounts on movie tickets and a one year subscription for the Zomato Gold membership. If you want to convert your purchase into an EMI, there is the no-cost EMI option available as well for 3 month and 6 month duration. Amazon says that the No-Cost EMI is available on credit cards from all major banks including Amex, Axis, ICICI, Amazon Pay ICICI card, HDFC, Citi Bank, SBI, IndusInd, Yes Bank, Kotak, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered, as well as select bank debit cards, Bajaj Finserv EMI cards and Amazon Pay EMI.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also available in four variants. The entry spec configuration of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 48,999 and is available in the Mirror Grey colour. Then there is the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration which costs Rs 52,999 which is available in the Nebula Blue colour as well as the Almond colour. Then there is also the Nebula Blue option available in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which sports a price tag of Rs 57,999.