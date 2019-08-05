OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.8 Update Brings Latest August Security Patch

After bringing the August Android security patch for the OnePlus 7 Pro, a new update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7. According to a report, OxygenOS 9.5.8 is being pushed to OnePlus 7 owners as we speak. While we haven’t got the update yet, it should happen in the coming days.

The latest OxygenOS 9.5.8 for the OnePlus 7 as mentioned above, will bring Google’s Android security patches from August 2019, making the phone less prone to software vulnerabilities. The update has arrived a couple of months after the 9.5.7 which had brought improvements to the system and the camera.

The update is also claimed to improve touch response as well as performance improvements. The update is also said to have fixed an issue which led to accidental touches on the notification bar during calls. All Google Mobile Services as well as apps like Chrome, Search, Maps, Google Play Services, YouTube, have also been updated to the latest versions from June 2019.

Here is the changelog for the OxygenOS 9.5.8 update for OnePlus 7:

System

-Optimized Adaptive Brightness

-Fixed the issue with quick settings menu dropping down due to accidental touches, while on a call

-Updated GMS to 2019.06

-Updated Android security patch to 2019.08

-General bug fixes and improvements

