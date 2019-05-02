OnePlus 7 Price in India May be Rs 39,500, Suggests techARC

The OnePlus 7 launch is just around the corner, and search queries of 'OnePlus 7 price in India' have come up among the most searched phrases on the internet. According to market research firm techARC, the OnePlus 7 price will be around Rs 39,500 for the base variant, and increase progressively. The information was revealed in an IANS report, which cites techARC's market research to state that OnePlus phones in India see a 12.6 percent annual price increase, in order to maximise revenue.The OnePlus 7 leaks leading up to its launch event have claimed to reveal everything about the smartphone. Earlier today, a leaked spec sheet has stated that alongside the confirmed Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, the OnePlus 7 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It will likely be a full-screen design, with a pop-up front camera. The standard OnePlus 7 camera may be a dual camera unit, with the OnePlus 7 Pro camera expected to be a triple rear camera, including a 48MP primary sensor, a telephoto and an ultra-wide cameras. The OnePlus 7 battery is also expected to be larger than 4,000mAh in size, and feature 30W Warp Charging from OnePlus.While the OnePlus 7 price in India will most likely be higher than the OnePlus 6/6T, it will likely offer much more features and specifications, and hope that users would find it a compelling product to upgrade to. techARC has also reported that while Samsung's flagship phone price increase is the lowest in the market, Apple shows the highest price increase for any flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 7 launch in India will take place in Bengaluru, in line with other launch events in London, New York and Beijing.