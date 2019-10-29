OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Android 10 Update Expected to Begin in the First Quarter of 2020
OxygenOS 10 (based on Android 10) was unveiled for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 non-5G devices about a month ago. However, the update was was not launched for the 5G variant.
OnePlus was one of the first to launch a 5G phone but it left many surprised after the company launched the OnePlus 7T series without a separate 5G model. However, it turns out that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be powered with 5G on T-mobile. According to a report, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE will be backed with Android 10, but the users will have to wait till the next year for it to come.
A month ago, OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 was unveiled for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 non-5G devices. However, the update for the 5G variant was not launched leaving users disappointed. According to a report, OnePlus got a slew of complaints on the OnePlus Forums for the device. Now, a OnePlus Community manager took to the complaint thread to announce that the company is planning to release Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE network in the first quarter (Q1) 2020.
The release date hasn't been confirmed but could be somewhere between the start of next year and the end of March 2020. It is to be noted that the OnePlus Community Manager clearly specified that it will release Android 10 for EE model, but there is no clarity as to when Android 10 will arrive for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G models in the other parts of the world.
