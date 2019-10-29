Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Android 10 Update Expected to Begin in the First Quarter of 2020

OxygenOS 10 (based on Android 10) was unveiled for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 non-5G devices about a month ago. However, the update was was not launched for the 5G variant.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Android 10 Update Expected to Begin in the First Quarter of 2020
OxygenOS 10 (based on Android 10) was unveiled for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 non-5G devices about a month ago. However, the update was was not launched for the 5G variant.

OnePlus was one of the first to launch a 5G phone but it left many surprised after the company launched the OnePlus 7T series without a separate 5G model. However, it turns out that the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition will be powered with 5G on T-mobile. According to a report, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE will be backed with Android 10, but the users will have to wait till the next year for it to come.

A month ago, OxygenOS 10 based on Android 10 was unveiled for the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 non-5G devices. However, the update for the 5G variant was not launched leaving users disappointed. According to a report, OnePlus got a slew of complaints on the OnePlus Forums for the device. Now, a OnePlus Community manager took to the complaint thread to announce that the company is planning to release Android 10 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on EE network in the first quarter (Q1) 2020.

The release date hasn't been confirmed but could be somewhere between the start of next year and the end of March 2020. It is to be noted that the OnePlus Community Manager clearly specified that it will release Android 10 for EE model, but there is no clarity as to when Android 10 will arrive for OnePlus 7 Pro 5G models in the other parts of the world.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram