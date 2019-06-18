Take the pledge to vote

An initiative by &
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Belatedly Gets the Oxygen OS 9.5.4 Update With Bug Fixes And Improvements

However, it is still behind the curve as far as some updates from the recent rollout for the 4G edition of the OnePlus 7 Pro are to be compared.

News18.com

Updated:June 18, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
A bit more than a week after OnePlus rolled out a massive OxygenOS 9.5.7 update for the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro Android phone, the company is now making the OxygenOS 9.5.4 available for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G edition. If you are one of those lucky people who have a 5G network in your country and use the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, you will now be able to download the latest set of improvements and fixes. However, it is still behind the curve as far as some updates from the recent rollout for the 4G edition of the OnePlus 7 Pro are to be compared.

The newest update includes the optimized DC dimming feature for the display, improved touch sensitivity most likely to iron out the phantom touch issues, an optimized double tap to wake feature and fix for an issue with the fingerprint sensor animation. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G also gets a fix for the issue that caused the front camera to pop out in case of an incoming video call, even though the phone’s screen was locked of turned off.

Here are the complete release notes of the OxygenOS 9.5.4 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

• System

o Optimized DC dimming

o Improved touch sensitivity for the screen

o Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display

o General bug fixes and improvements

• Camera

o Fixed issue with the pop-up camera opening for an incoming video call while the screen is off or locked

• Launcher

o Fixed issue with fingerprint animation persisting on the screen while unlocked successfully

o Fixed issue with app icons failing to display while unlocked successfully

It is quite interesting to note that a large chunk of the camera improvements which the 4G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro are concerned. For instance, the OnePlus 7 Pro recently received the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update which also included significant camera improvements—Improved overall contrast and color performance, improved white balance consistency of triple camera, improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing, fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes, fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes, improved contrast and color saturation of ultra-wide, improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra-wide, improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto, improved clarity and color of Nightscape and improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape mode.

