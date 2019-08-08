OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Expected to Launch in China Soon

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G may soon arrive in China after making its debut in the UK and other markets. The smartphone was spotted on TENAA (Chinese regulator), hinting at its possible launch soon. The images on TENNA showed the device bearing model number GM1925 with Nebula Blue colour and a OnePlus 5G moniker. Going by the images on the Chinese website, the phone looks quite similar to the regular OnePlus 7 Pro. The listing of the phone, however, is yet to be updated with its full specifications.

The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G boasts of a 6.67” screen with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has been loaded with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. According to reports, users in China will get a modified version for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G running on HydrogenOS based on Android Pie instead of the usual Oxygen OS. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G has a triple camera setup on its rear.

It includes a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a telephoto lens of 8-megapixel with OIS and 3x optical zoom and a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens. It is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.0 aperture. The handset houses a 4,000mAh battery.

