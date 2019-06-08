OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Colour Variant Going Sale Starting June 11 in India

OnePlus is once again on a road to success with the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro. While the device hasn’t been flawless as early users were reporting of a ‘phantom touch’ display issue, the company was quick to respond with an early update addressing the issue. The company also launched the OnePlus 7, which is a minor upgrade to the OnePlus 6T, but is a really impressive smartphone at its price.

The Pro variant was said to arrive in Mirror Grey, Nebula Blue and Almond colour options. The former two are already on sale, and now the company is finally bringing the third colour variant for its Indian consumers. It is notable that the Almond colorued OnePlus 7 Pro will only be available with the 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage option which is priced at Rs 52,999.

As always, the handset will launch on Amazon India, OnePlus’ official online store and offline retailers like Croma and Reliance Digital starting June 14. Consumers buying the device from above mentioned offline stores will receive Rs 2,000 cash back when they use their SBI debit or credit cards.

The OnePlus 7 Pro specs include 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has taken the pop-selfie camera route and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.

It runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras at the back include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes.