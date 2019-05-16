OnePlus 7 Pro Available for Amazon Prime Members, But 12GB Variant Seems to be Missing

The buzz around the OnePlus 7 Pro hasn’t settled. The handset is now officially available in India on Amazon, but only for Prime users. For non-Prime users, the handset will be available from tomorrow, May 17. Notably, while the handset is available for purchase if you have opted from Amazon’s Prime membership, but there is a catch.

The top-end variant of the handset, which sports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is not available for purchase. We have checked the missed and upcoming sections, but it seems the company is only offering the 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 256GB variants. Now this poses a question, will the sale for non-Prime users have the high-end variant? Or is OnePlus not ready with those variants yet?Also, there is no confirmation as to when the OnePlus 7 will be available for purchase. At Rs 32,999 it is one of the best deals considering it comes with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, making it one of the most affordable handset with the new-gen processor.The OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has taken the pop-selfie camera route and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.As for the specifications, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours. The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,990 for the 6GB+128GB model, Rs 52,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. The new handset will be available from May 17 via Amazon India and Prime users get early access on May 16.Launch offers include up to Rs 2,000 off for SBI Bank card users, no-cost EMI for 6-months, benefits worth Rs 9,300 from Reliance Jio, up to 70 percent buyback value from Servify, and exchange offers.