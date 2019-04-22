OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Leak Reveals 3x Telephoto Zoom, Ultra-Wide Module

OnePlus is all set to launch a 'Pro' variant of its standard flagship, dubbed the OnePlus 7 Pro. While word about it had already hit the rumour cycles, the latest information on the internet details the camera and sensor configuration on the Pro variant of OnePlus' latest phone. Reports state that keeping with the trends, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the sort of extreme smartphone that goes all-out in terms of specifications in order to provide the pretence of future-proofing to the well-paying customer. This is to say, that at least on the camera front, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a triple-camera unit, spearheaded by one of the newest 48MP sensors in the market.The two accompanying camera modules include an ultra-wide angle camera module, and a non-periscope structure telephoto module. According to reports, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an 8MP sensor behind the fixed focus telephoto lens, which will apparently provide 3x magnification. While this is no match for Oppo's 5x optical periscopic zoom, or Huawei's seemingly ridiculous 50x hybrid zoom function, an optical zoom level of 3x should provide plenty of versatility to the smartphone in terms of its imaging abilities. There is no detail about the focal length of the telephoto unit, although reports state that it is likely lesser than 100mm (in 35mm-equivalent terms).The ultra-wide module, meanwhile, is slated to feature a 16MP sensor behind an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, which will apparently have 117° focal length. The primary unit will have a standard, wide angle lens with a 48MP primary sensor, which is in line with what pretty much every smartphone worth its salt comes with. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also expected to present an all-display front facade, with a pop-out mechanism storing the front camera module in the top hatch. This does not answer the question of where the front-facing sensors would be, but it is likely that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as the primary biometric authentication method.OnePlus is slated to reveal its latest flagship smartphone soon, with reports across the web stating that this year's "flagship killer" devices being set to go on sale from next month. OnePlus is also believed to be working on a 5G-enabled smartphone, with many reports now stating that the device may be based on the OnePlus 7 Pro.