Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Leak Reveals 3x Telephoto Zoom, Ultra-Wide Module

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also expected to be the smartphone on which OnePlus' 5G phone will be based on, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Leak Reveals 3x Telephoto Zoom, Ultra-Wide Module
The OnePlus 7 Pro is also expected to be the smartphone on which OnePlus' 5G phone will be based on, similar to Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G.
Loading...
OnePlus is all set to launch a 'Pro' variant of its standard flagship, dubbed the OnePlus 7 Pro. While word about it had already hit the rumour cycles, the latest information on the internet details the camera and sensor configuration on the Pro variant of OnePlus' latest phone. Reports state that keeping with the trends, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be the sort of extreme smartphone that goes all-out in terms of specifications in order to provide the pretence of future-proofing to the well-paying customer. This is to say, that at least on the camera front, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a triple-camera unit, spearheaded by one of the newest 48MP sensors in the market.

The two accompanying camera modules include an ultra-wide angle camera module, and a non-periscope structure telephoto module. According to reports, the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an 8MP sensor behind the fixed focus telephoto lens, which will apparently provide 3x magnification. While this is no match for Oppo's 5x optical periscopic zoom, or Huawei's seemingly ridiculous 50x hybrid zoom function, an optical zoom level of 3x should provide plenty of versatility to the smartphone in terms of its imaging abilities. There is no detail about the focal length of the telephoto unit, although reports state that it is likely lesser than 100mm (in 35mm-equivalent terms).

The ultra-wide module, meanwhile, is slated to feature a 16MP sensor behind an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, which will apparently have 117° focal length. The primary unit will have a standard, wide angle lens with a 48MP primary sensor, which is in line with what pretty much every smartphone worth its salt comes with. The OnePlus 7 Pro is also expected to present an all-display front facade, with a pop-out mechanism storing the front camera module in the top hatch. This does not answer the question of where the front-facing sensors would be, but it is likely that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as the primary biometric authentication method.

OnePlus is slated to reveal its latest flagship smartphone soon, with reports across the web stating that this year's "flagship killer" devices being set to go on sale from next month. OnePlus is also believed to be working on a 5G-enabled smartphone, with many reports now stating that the device may be based on the OnePlus 7 Pro.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram