OnePlus 7 Pro Camera Update 3.8.13 Brings Focus Tracking and Macro Mode

OnePlus recently released OxygenOS 9.5.11 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and more recently Android Q Developer Preview 4 for select handsets. According to XDA Developers, the new beta update based on Android Q also brings an updated camera app on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The new camera update with version 3.8.13 has added two new features including a macro mode and a focus tracking feature.

Apparently, version 3.8.1 of the camera app, which had rolled out with the Android Q DP3, included the Focus Tracking feature which was hidden and had to be force enabled after a bit of tweaking. However, the new DP4 update which includes camera version 3.8.13 has Focus Tracking in the settings. The feature seems to work in both photo and video mode with the description, “Focus tracking keeps moving people, cats and dogs always in focus.” Focus tracking feature is available on a bunch of flagship smartphones and is slowly becoming a standard feature, especially on smartphones that offer high-end cameras.

The other feature that is expected to arrive, is the Macro Mode. While it is limited to the OnePlus 7 Pro for now, the feature is pretty straight forward. This feature seems to be exclusive to the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus seems to be using auto-focus on the wide-angle lens to take macro shots. The feature will need users to “place the subject 2.5cm-8cm away” and the flash is disabled when using this mode. The feature can also be accessed if you can install the camera update 3.8.13 by sideloading the APK installation file, although we don’t recommend tinkering with your phone and damaging the software.

Hopefully these features will be added to the new OnePlus devices once Android Q update rolls out later this year.

