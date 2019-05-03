OnePlus 7 Pro Display, Nebula Blue Colour Shown in Leaked Render

The OnePlus 7 Pro launch is just around the corner, and will mark the first time that OnePlus is launching two devices at the same time. Now, German website Winfuture has leaked OnePlus 7 Pro renders, showing the triple rear camera layout, the ultra-thin display bezels and two colour options -- in Black and Nebula Blue. The blue finish in particular looks quite attractive, and may be unique to the OnePlus 7 Pro, in order to differentiate itself from the OnePlus 7.Alongside, the OnePlus 7 Pro also appears to have ultra thin display bezels and offer one of the slimmest chins that thin bezel smartphones have offered so far. It is not yet clear exactly what technology does OnePlus use in order to offer the bleeding edge display, which is also expected to offer unprecedented resolution and refresh rate for a smartphone. According to the report, the OnePlus 7 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, with 2K+ screen resolution that stands at 3,120 x 1,440 pixels. The display panel, according to the leaked report, will get refresh rate of 90Hz.The OnePlus 7 Pro triple camera setup is also stated to be headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with electronic stabilisation and f/1.6 lens. The other two units will reportedly be a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The OnePlus 7 Pro specs are set to be headlined by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, along with up to 10GB RAM, 256GB storage and a large battery, and will also have a pop-out front camera.The OnePlus 7 launch event is set for May 14, when we should get more details about the same. Earlier yesterday, it was estimated by a market research firm that prices for the OnePlus 7 may begin at Rs 39,500. If that is the case, the OnePlus 7 Pro may well push the boundary of the Rs 50,000 price point. It remains to be seen how users react to that, even as OnePlus' phones get more premium than before.