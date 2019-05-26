Take the pledge to vote

»
2-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro Gets New OxygenOS Update With Camera Improvements: The Complete Changelog

Just a few days ago, OnePlus had confirmed that there was an update in the works for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
Loading...
The much awaited OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 Pro has now started rolling out. It is the OxygenOS 9.5.4 and and OxygenOS 9.5.5 version, and this brings with it some performance improvements as well as general bug fixes. While these are two different versions as far as the naming is concerned, these are essentially the same pieces of software—except that the EU regulations demand some tweaks to the software being rolled out for phones in that region. The most important would perhaps be the promised improvements to the photography performance of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The update is around 182MB in size, and should be available on your OnePlus 7 Pro now, and if not, it is a phased rollout and you should get the notification to download and install within a couple of days.

Here is the complete Changelog of the OxygenOS 9.5.4 and OxygenOS 9.5.5 for the OnePlus 7 Pro phones.

System:
Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display
Fixed an issue that causes an audio delay with the Bluetooth headset when playing games
General bug fixes and improvements

Camera:
Improved image quality in HDR scenarios
Improved image quality in low light
Fixed white balance issue in several scenarios
Fixed focus issue in several scenarios

Just a few days ago, OnePlus had confirmed that there was an update in the works for the OnePlus 7 Pro. “The camera team have been working all the time on analyzing and fixing issues. Every system update contains code from camera of improving the camera quality. I believe some of you receive an update when you got your OnePlus 7 Pro. That’s a significant update for camera and I think you don’t want to miss it. Moreover, we are working on the next update which is going to be rolled out in a week or so. This update contains improvement on the HDR effect and Nightscape mode, and more tweaks based on some feedbacks from you and reviewers. From our test, photos look substantially better,” the company had confirmed on their forum at the time.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first genuine flagship Android smartphone from the popular Android phone maker. This packs in a 48-megapixel, a 16-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor at the back, for what one would expect would be pristine photography. However, initial reviews, including ours (you can read that here) had observed that a lot of the photographs weren’t exactly matching the standards set by the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for instance. Hopefully, this update will bring the OnePlus 7 Pro’s photography prowess up a notch or two.

At the moment, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three variants, with differing color options. The entry spec version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs 48,999 and this can be had in the Mirror Gray colour. The mid-range variant has 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 52,999. This is available in Mirror Gray and Nebula Blue. The highest spec variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and you can choose between the Nebula Blue and Almond colour options.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

