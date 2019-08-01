Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update; Beats Google Pixel Phones to August Security Patch

The latest software patch will iron out the adaptive brightness issue as well.

Vishal Mathur | @vishalmathur85

Updated:August 1, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
OnePlus 7 Pro Gets OxygenOS 9.5.11 Update; Beats Google Pixel Phones to August Security Patch
The latest software patch will iron out the adaptive brightness issue as well.
If we are to make a list of smartphone makers who are quite actively rolling out software updates for its current flagship devices, surely OnePlus would sit at the very top of the ladder. The company is now rolling out the OxygenOS 9.5.11 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Incidentally, this also makes it the first phone to score the Android security patch for August—that honor is usually reserved for Google’s own Pixel phones, while other phone makers dawdle and contemplate before finally releasing the update for their phones.

The OxygenOS 9.5.11 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro also fixed a bunch of other issues. The company says the latest software patch will iron out the adaptive brightness issue—hopefully it will work better now. We had noticed that at times, the adaptive brightness setting keeps the display a tad brighter than it should, in low light conditions.

OnePlus has also optimized the sensitiveness of the screen touch while gaming and ironed out the issue that caused the notification bar to accidentally open while you were on a call.

The update is now rolling out in batches, and your OnePlus 7 Pro should get it soon. And if we are to go by the timeline that OnePlus has followed all through the summer, expect the same set of updates to be made available for the OnePlus 7 as well in a week or so.

