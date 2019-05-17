OnePlus 7 Pro Getting Day One OxygenOS Update: Here is The Complete Changelog

The OnePlus 7 Pro is generating a lot of excitement, and with good reason too. The first genuine flagship from the smartphone maker has finally hit stores, and on the very first day, a software update has been rolled out for the OxygenOS software. The the OxygenOS 9.5.3 update adds the April security patch and brings with it a bunch of improvements and some new features. The latest update is about 125MB in size, isn’t exactly a large update and you shouldn’t expect wholesale changes in performance, functionality or features.If you like to read changelogs to understand exactly what is new and what has changed with the new software, here is the changelog for the latest OxygenOS update that is rolling out now in India and some other markets.– Updated Android security patch to 2019.4– Added DC dimming feature (Settings-Utilities-OnePlus Laboratory)– Improved smooth scrolling– General bug fixes and improvements– Enhanced audio-visual experience by adding haptic feedback (Settings-Utilities-Gaming mode)– Added Fnatic mode (Settings-Utilities-Gaming mode)– Optimized photo quality– Support VoLTE and VoWifi for Thailand AISThis is the second update rolled out for the OnePlus 7 Pro in the last few days. Earlier, there was a larger 494MB update which added some new features, including the Wind Down and grayscale in Digital Wellbeing.The OnePlus 7 Pro will be available in three variants, with differing colour options. The entry spec version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you Rs 48,999 and this can be had in the Mirror Gray colour. The mid-range variant has 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 52,999. This is available in Mirror Gray and Nebula Blue. The highest spec variant, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and you can choose between the Nebula Blue and Almond colour options.