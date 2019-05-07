English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Pro Guess The Specs Contest is Live, But Haven't All Specs Been Leaked Already
For a chance to win the OnePlus 7 Pro and goodies from OnePlus, users need to tweet the correct answers to @oneplus_in.
With just a week to go for the official launch, OnePlus is hyping things up and how. A bunch of leading newspapers in India today feature a full front page advert for the upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro where the company is asking users to guess the specifications. Select winners would get a chance to win prizes from OnePlus including the new flagship device.
The ad asks four key specifications of the handset including the processor, primary camera, battery size, and maximum memory size. For a chance to win the OnePlus 7 Pro and goodies from OnePlus, users need to tweet the correct answers to @oneplus_in. The will run from May 7 and end on May 8 at 11:59 PM. Winners will be announced through OnePlus Forums and if you have any queries, you can visit the terms and conditions of the contest over here.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be announced on May 14, and various rumours and leaks have confirmed the specifications and pricing of the upcoming smartphone. The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to come in three variants with the base model, featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, priced at Rs 49,999. The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 52,999 while the top end 12GB RAM with 256GB storage will cost around Rs 57,999. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 processor, most likely a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support. It is also expected to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and OIS, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and OIS and a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens with PDAF. It will also have a pop-up selfie camera with 16-megapixel resolution, stereo speakers, UFS 3.0 storage and in-display fingerprint scanner.
The handset is already up for pre-order via Amazon India for Rs 1000, where the company is offering a complimentary one-time screen replacement.
