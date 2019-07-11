OnePlus 7 Pro Has a Weird Random Shutdown Bug, But There is a Workaround Till it is Patched

As it turns out, some units of the OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone have a weird shutdown bug that randomly causes phones to either shut down completely or restart. This is being reported on the OnePlus online forums by users who have had to go through the frustration of seeing their phone shut down or reboot while they were using it. In case the phone shuts down and doesn’t restart, the only option is to make it work again using the combination of pressing down the power key and the volume+ key simultaneously to boot into the fastboot mode. OnePlus has told certain users who have reached out to the company, that they have taken note of the issue, and a fix is incoming soon.

“I bought 2 OnePlus 7 Pro phones and one is completely dead. Turned off and will not turn back on. Started with calling out issues,” writes a user gsimonelli on the OnePlus community thread. “My 10 days old pro 7 died Friday night some time also. Charged to 100%, left it overnight on the night stand and died some time in my of night. Had to spend $20 to return it back. Debating to order another one or buy different brand as this was my first OnePlus phone and for the defective phone i had to pay shipping to return. Wondering what if it happens with second one also. If they had send me prepaid shipping label, then i would have thought of ordering another 7 pro,” says another user N1552841389457. However, users pretty soon found a workaround too. “I had the same problem and resumed the phone holding vol up+power after few attempts. This is my first Oneplus and I’m surprised since I never owned a device with such severe bugs,” writes user Gmx333.

Even certain units of the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G variant are struggling with the same issue. "I have the 5g model from EE in the UK, I've had them phone since 30th May, Friday night and last night while I was asleep I had this issue, both times I needed my alarm. No idea why this is suddenly happening after 2 weeks for no reason," says a user Ganatranil.

The OnePlus 7 Pro recently received the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update which brought a bunch of performance and camera fixes, but that update does not include a patch for the random shutdown or reboot issue. It is expected that OnePlus will roll out this specific update in the coming weeks.