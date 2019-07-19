OnePlus 7 Pro is Getting The OxygenOS 9.5.10 Update, And Now we Know Why 9.5.9 Went Missing

If you are wondering what happened to the OxygenOS 9.5.9 update for your OnePlus 7 Pro, worry not, because the new OxygenOS 9.5.10 update is now rolling out. The OxygenOS 9.5.10 hotfix is now rolling out after the previous update was halted because it was discovered that it had issued with the double-tap to wake feature. As it stands, the OxygenOS 9.5.10 has pretty much the same set of bug fixes and features as OxygenOS 9.5.9. That includes further improvements to the touch sensitivity of the display, faster auto-focus speed for the camera, improved photo quality in the Pro Mode for 48-megapixel JPEG images, optimized auto brightness setting, optimized auto switching of the display resolution, addition of assistive lighting for Face Unlock and the June security patch, among others.

Here is the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 9.5.10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Do remember though that this update is not for the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, which should get their next update in the coming weeks. In fact, OnePlus has been alternatively updating the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G at regular intervals, since these smartphones were launched earlier in the summer, and it is good to see that from an Android smartphone maker.

System

Improved touch sensitivity for greater performance

Smoother Visual effects

Optimized haptic feedback for the keyboard

Optimized the sensitivity of automatic brightness

Optimized auto-switch of display resolution

Optimized the speed and accuracy of GPS when the screen is turned off

Adjusted haptic feedback of third-party app notifications

Added Face Unlock assistive lighting (Settings - Security & lock screen - Face Unlock - Face Unlock assistive lighting)

Increased sound enhancement for OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 (Settings - Sound & vibration - Dolby Atmos - Earphone Adjustment - Earphone Sound Enhancement)

Updated Android security patch to 2019.06

Support VoLTE/VoWiFi for 3 SE and Telenor SE (EEA Only)

General bug fixes and improvements

Camera

Improved the performance of camera mode while switching from front to back

Improved speed of auto-focus

Advanced photo-stitching in Panorama mode

Improved photo quality of 48MP JPG in Pro mode

OnePlus confirms that this will be a staged rollout, and not all phones will get the update today, but should see a wider rollout in the coming days. We also expect another update soon for the July Security Patch for Android phones, since this update bumps your OnePlus 7 Pro up to the June Security Patch only.

