OnePlus 7 Pro Launched Alongside OnePlus 7: Price, Features, Specification and More

Launch offers include up to Rs 2,000 off for SBI Bank card users, no-cost EMI for 6-months, benefits worth Rs 9,300 from Reliance Jio, up to 70 percent buyback value from Servify, and exchange offers.

The next iteration of the ‘flagship killer’ is official, and this time we have two models, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The company launched the handsets at a special event in Bengaluru along with the all-new Bullets Wireless 2 earphones. While the focus was mainly on the Pro model, the OnePlus 7 was announced at a similar price point as the OnePlus 6T making it a cracker of a deal.The new OnePlus 7 Pro has all the bells and whistles. There is a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has taken the pop-selfie camera route and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.As for the specifications, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours. The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,990 for the 6GB+128GB model, Rs 52,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. The new handset will be available from May 17 via Amazon India and Prime users get early access on May 16.The OnePlus 7 on the other hand, looks pretty much like OnePlus 6T with a dot notch above the display, dual-rear cameras, and glass finish on the back. The OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch display with full HD+ resolution AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It features the same processor as the Pro variant, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. This one gets a smaller 3,700mAh battery, two rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This one will be offered in Mirror Gray and Red colour options. The OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.The company also announced the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, an improved version of the last year’s models. This time you get up to 14 hours of battery life and Warp Charge support which can juice up the earphones to offer 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes. As for design, they look similar to last year’s version with a slight change to the earbuds which are now rounder and claimed to be more comfortable. Also, they are now more expensive now priced at Rs 5,990.