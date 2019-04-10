English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Pro Leaks With Dual-Edge Display, Triple Camera And Special 5G Variant
This year we could see OnePlus launch three variants its flagship including the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.
OnePlus is expected to refresh its flagship device this year and rumours around the upcoming OnePlus 7 are coming in rather frequently. We have multiple leaked cases confirming that the handset will have a full-screen display, triple camera at the back and a pop-up selfie camera. A new leak now suggests that there might be more than one variant of the handset.
According to popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal OnePlus could be working on three variants of the OnePlus 7. These will include the OnePlus 7 itself, the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. Recently the OnePlus 7 Pro was also spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website. According to Agarwal, the model numbers for the three variants are GM1901, GM1903, and GM1905 for the OnePlus 7, GM1911, GM1913, GM1915, and GM1917 for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and GM1920 for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.
A post on Weibo shows a glimpse of the alleged device sporting a dual-edged display, similar to the bunch of Samsung Galaxy flagship devices. The display is notch and hole(s) free just like the leaked OnePlus 7 renders, which means this one will also come with a pop-up selfie camera. There is no photo of the back, so we can’t confirm what kind of primary camera setup it will have. There is however an ‘About Phone’ screen of the alleged OnePlus 7 Pro revealing that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch Super Optic display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and a triple rear camera setup – with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor.
We can’t vouch for the leaked information, but if we are to believe them, then it will be the first time OnePlus will launch multiple variants of its flagship phone.
