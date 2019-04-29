OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display Gets Highest Rating by DisplayMate: What Does This Mean

One of the most awaited smartphones of the year, the OnePlus 7 Pro is lined up for release on May 14. After countless leaks and rumors about the possible specifications and the design, we now have confirmation about the display. DisplayMate Technologies, the company that makes advanced calibration and optimization software for displays including TVs, smartphones and projectors, has given its verdict on the OnePlus 7 Pro.In a tweet, the DisplayMate says that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s OLED display has received their highest rating. “DisplayMate's in-depth Lab Tests of the OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display have just been completed, earning our Highest A+ Display Rating. Our in-depth Display Shoot-Out will be published here on May 14,” they say.Simply put, this will mean that the OnePlus 7 Pro’s OLED display will offer significantly better contrast, colour and accuracy than any other OnePlus phone thus far, and also match up or surpass most of the Android flagships around right now. How well the new OLED display works in the real world will be something we will only know once we see it.Last month, DisplayMate had awarded the A+ rating to the OLED display on the Samsung Galaxy S10+, including the highest score in colour accuracy.It is expected that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be accompanied by the OnePlus 7 next month.It has been rumoured that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a dual curved 90Hz display, which will offer a significantly faster refresh rate than almost any other flagship Android phone right now—which in turns means it’ll be a visually smoother experience while watching media or playing games. The only other phone with a 90Hz display is the Asus ROG phone, which is categorized as a gaming phone.There are still quite a few days to go for the actual launch of the two OnePlus phones, and we surely will hear a lot more about them in the interim.