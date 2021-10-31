OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get New OxygenOS Update With Call Display Bug Fix

OnePlus is rolling out an update for the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 - company’s erstwhile flagship smartphone series from 2019. The update has reached the global markets already and is expected to soon roll out in Europe. When Indian users can access the new update is unknown so far as no firmware version has been listed for the Indian handsets. The new version, based on Android 11, is OxygenOS 11.0.4.1. It brings the October 2021 Android security patch to the OnePlus 7 series smartphones. The latest update fixes the call screen lag among a couple of other bug fixes and improvements. OnePlus 7 series started with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box followed by Android 10 and Android 11 updates.

The OxygenOS 11.0.4.1 update was notified through an online post on the official community forum. The company has enhanced the system stability of the smartphones launched in 2019. The most significant USP about this update is it claims to fix a longstanding issue whereby the incoming call interface would display with a very noticeable delay. This update should fix it once and for all if you have been facing this problem. The biggest highlight of the update is the bundled October 2021 Android security patch.

OnePlus rolls out updates in stages and for now a limited number of phones receiving it today. Once it ensures no existence of any critical bugs, a broader rollout is likely to be planned in the coming few days. The OnePlus 7 Pro firmware versions in the global market and Europe are 11.0.4.1.GM21AA and 11.0.4.1GM21BA, respectively. The vanilla OnePlus 7 firmware versions are 11.0.4.1.GM57AA and 11.0.4.1GM57BA as in the global market and Europe.

Users manually check for the update as well. Go to Settings > System > System updates. It is recommended for the users to update their smartphones when connected to a strong Wi-Fi bandwidth and a charger. OnePlus has also rolled out its first OxygenOS 12-based Open Beta build for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The new update, based on the latest Android 12 OS, brings a new user interface with simplified visuals.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.