OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update

Weeks after Google released the latest Android 10 update for its Pixel range, OnePlus has now started rolling out the new update for its existing flagships. The OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7 are reportedly getting the new OxygenOS 10 based on Google’s latest mobile OS software. OnePlus had released a couple of beta updates and it seems that the company has managed to iron out bugs and issues.

OnePlus has officially announced the rollout on its forums and mentions that the OTA (over the air) update for OxygenOS 10 will have a staged rollout. This means that a few users will be getting the update today, with others getting it in the coming days. The broader rollout is expected to happen if no critical bugs are reported.

Here’s the complete changelog shared by OnePlus for OxygenOS 10

System

-Upgraded to Android 10

-Brand new UI design

-Enhanced location permissions for privacy

-New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings

Full-Screen Gestures

-Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back

-Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps

Game Space

-New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience

Smart display

-Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings – Display – Ambient Display – Smart Display)

Message

-Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages – Spam – Settings – Blocking settings)

There is no news as to when older devices like the OnePlus 6T or the OnePlus 6 will be getting the update. The new OxygenOS 10 update rollout announcement comes right before the launch of the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T which will be happening on September 23. OnePlus will also launch its first-ever smart TV, the OnePlus TV on the same day.

