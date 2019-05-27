OnePlus 7 Pro Owners Have Started Complaining of ‘Phantom Touch’ Issues

Take the pledge to vote

Updated:May 27, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
It has just been a few days since the OnePlus 7 Pro started selling in India and various markets across the world. The display is one of the highlight features of the new OnePlus 7 Pro. It is a QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate, making it the only phone on the market with such a configuration.

However, the handset seems to have fallen prey to a major issue. According to reports users are complaining about a 'Phantom Touch' issue on the smartphone. This is basically where non-existent touches and taps are registered on the display.

Certain users on the OnePlus forum say that the problem occurs while using the CPU-Z app, while others have faced the issue using apps like Flamingo for Twitter, Instagram, Chrome, Facebook, Hangouts etc.

OnePlus has confirmed that it is aware of the issue, but as of now, it's unclear if this issue can be solved via a software update or if it is a hardware bug. If it is the latter, it could be big trouble for the company as that would mean a recall for the affected batch of OnePlus 7 Pro units.

The company recently released OxygenOS 9.5.4 for the handset which is said to bring some performance improvements as well as general bug fixes. The most important one is the promised improvements to photography performance. The update is around 182MB in size, and should be available on your OnePlus 7 Pro right now.
