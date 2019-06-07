OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
This over the air (OTA) update is 127MB in size, and is now rolling out.
Just days after promising a software update to fix the phantom touch issue that a lot of OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone users were reporting on various platforms, the smartphone company has delivered on the promise. The OnePlus 7 Pro is now getting the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update, which is expected to fix the touchscreen issues, including the unintended touch response that was common in some OnePlus 7 Pro units. The update also brings with it a bunch of improvements for the camera too, which clearly continues to be work in progress. This over the air (OTA) update is 127MB in size, and is now rolling out. Here is the complete changelog for the new update.
Camera
- Improved overall contrast and color performance
- Improved white balance consistency of triple camera
- Improved accuracy and stability of auto focusing
- Fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes
- Fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes
- Improved contrast and color saturation of ultra wide
- Improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide
- Improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto
- Improved clarity and color of Nightscape
- Improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape
System
- Optimized Double Tap to Wake
- Fixed issues with Ambient Display
- Improved the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps
- Improved touch sensitivity for screen
The camera improvements are extensive, including optimization for noise reduction in a lot of photography scenarios, improved clarity in the Nightscape mode and overall improvement in colour, contrast and stability of auto focus. Another aspect of this update that we must focus on is the improvement of the audio quality for voice calls made from third-party apps—this is something that should be relevant for a lot of users who use apps such as WhatsApp and Skype to make video calls. We are happy that the Double Tap to Wake feature is also being optimized, since we noticed it is somewhat inconsistent, at least on the OnePlus 7 Pro that we tested (though it works brilliantly on the OnePlus 7). This update will be rolled out in batches, and you shouldn’t worry if the notification for the OxygenOS 9.5.7 has still not showed up on your phone. Do note though, this update is only for the OnePlus 7 Pro, and not the OnePlus 7.
