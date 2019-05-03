English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins on Amazon India, Bundles Free Screen Replacement
The excitement for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro is on and the company has confirmed that it will be launching the two phones on May 14. But if you want to be one of the first ones to get your hands on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company has started taking pre-orders for the device.
You can now pre-book the handset on Amazon India which also gives you benefits of Rs 15,000 as the company is offering one-time screen replacement for free valid for six months. In order to pre-book and avail the offer, users need to visit the OnePlus 7 Pro gift card page on Amazon India. Customers need to purchase a Rs 1,000 OnePlus 7 Pro gift card between May 3 (starting at 12 PM) and May 7 (ending at 11:59 PM). The gift card will be sent to the registered email address of the customer. The gift card needs to be used within 60 hours when the first sale of the OnePlus 7 Pro goes live. To redeem the 6 months complimentary accidental screen damage protection plan, users need to download OnePlus Care app on and register within 30 days.
The OnePlus 7 Pro is expected to feature a curved AMOLED notch-less display measuring at 6.7 inches. It is said to come with a quad HD+ resolution of 3120x1440 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 mobile platform with up to 12GB of RAM. Recent leaks suggested that it will carry a 4,000mAh battery that will have support for 30W Warp Charge charging technology. The smartphone will be featuring a pop-up selfie camera that will have a 16-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture. It will also be the first OnePlus phone to have a triple camera setup which will include a 48-megapixel f/1.6 aperture lens with OIS and EIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens and a 117-degree 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens.
