OnePlus 7 Pro Pre-Bookings Now Open for All on Amazon India: How to Book for Rs 1,000
Those who pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro in India will also get one complimentary screen replacement worth Rs 15,000 as an extra reward.
OnePlus launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro is just around the corner, and right on cue, Amazon India has opened up OnePlus 7 Pro pre-booking offers. During the Amazon India Summer Sale from May 4 to 7, users can pre-book the OnePlus 7 Pro for Rs 1,000 by purchasing a OnePlus 7 Pro gift card from the Amazon Gift Card page.
The gift card will be available till May 7, 11:59PM, and will act as the pre-order tokens before the OnePlus 7 Pro launch in India on May 14. Eager customers can only use the gift card within the first 60 hours of the start of the sale of the smartphone. Amazon India is also offering a OnePlus 7 Pro screen replacement offer worth Rs 15,000. To avail this, users of the smartphone will need to register their devices on the OnePlus Care app within the first 30 days of the sale.
The OnePlus 7 Pro specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor platform, and speculations suggest that the smartphone may come with up to 10GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is also expected to feature 90Hz refresh rate on its display, which will be a 6.68-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel. Other features include a triple rear camera with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and a pop-out front camera making way for a no-notch, full screen display.
The OnePlus 7 price in India is expected to be upward of Rs 40,000, in which case we expect the OnePlus 7 Pro to cost nearly Rs 50,000. The final price will be revealed when OnePlus officially announces its latest phones across the world, on May 14.
