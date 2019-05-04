Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Tipped to Start at Rs 49,999

The OnePlus 7 launch will mark the first time that the company will touch the Rs 50,000 mark in price of a base variant of one of its smartphones.

News18.com

Updated:May 4, 2019, 8:00 PM IST
The OnePlus 7 Pro price in India is expected to start at Rs 49,999, according to a tip on Twitter. According to the report, the OnePlus 7 launch will see unveil three OnePlus 7 Pro variants in India -- a 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant priced at Rs 49,999, an 8GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 52,999, and the range-topping 12GB/256GB variant going all the way up to Rs 57,999. The OnePlus 7 Pro pre-orders are already open, which can be booked for Rs 1,000 on Amazon India.

This marks a number of firsts for OnePlus, marking a deviation from the initial philosophy and outlook that the company started with. The OnePlus 7 launch event will be the first time that the company is expected to unveil two devices simultaneously with the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro -- a similar strategy as Apple. More importantly, however, at price points of Rs 50,000, it will be debatable to see if the company would still manage to command the tagline of being a 'Flagship Killer'. OnePlus' initial philosophy of providing a smartphone with flagship specifications and mid-range pricing is what gained the company a commendable following and critical appreciation.

Now, at the premium pricing, the general consensus across the internet is that the OnePlus 7 Pro camera in particular would really need to provide stellar performance if it is to steal the eyeballs off the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the upcoming Google Pixel. While the latter devices are typically priced even higher, the general brand perception may be a thorn in OnePlus' path towards success with the device.

However, in defense of the company, the OnePlus 7 Pro now appears to be a very premium product -- the leaked and concept renders of the device suggest premium build quality, a razor-sharp display with high refresh rate to improve viewing quality, and everything you would expect of a flagship. It remains to be seen if OnePlus 7 sales live up to the hype generated around the product, and whether it manages to live up to the lofty expectations of the big league of smartphones.
