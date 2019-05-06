English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
The company is expected to unveil three OnePlus 7 Pro variants in India with the base model, featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, starting at Rs 49,999.
OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
Loading...
With OnePlus gearing up for the official launch of its flagship device OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14, the specifications and pricing of the latest smartphone have been leaked online. The company is expected to unveil three OnePlus 7 Pro variants in India with the base model, featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, starting at Rs 49,999.
Although OnePlus refused to confirm the specifications and pricing of the smartphone, it said at an event in Goa on Saturday that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be a 5G-enabled device. Besides, OnePlus will launch an 8GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 52,999. The 12GB/256GB-top model will cost around Rs 57,999. The devices will come in "Nebula blue" and "Mirror grey" colour options, tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support, according to the leaked details reported by WinFuture. The company, which has already made the device available for pre-booking in the country on Amazon India, will launch it globally alongside OnePlus 7 smartphone at an event in Bengaluru on May 14.
Although OnePlus refused to confirm the specifications and pricing of the smartphone, it said at an event in Goa on Saturday that the OnePlus 7 Pro will be a 5G-enabled device. Besides, OnePlus will launch an 8GB/256GB variant priced at Rs 52,999. The 12GB/256GB-top model will cost around Rs 57,999. The devices will come in "Nebula blue" and "Mirror grey" colour options, tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support, according to the leaked details reported by WinFuture. The company, which has already made the device available for pre-booking in the country on Amazon India, will launch it globally alongside OnePlus 7 smartphone at an event in Bengaluru on May 14.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ajay Devgn Fan Suffering From Cancer Appeals to Actor to Stop Promoting Tobacco Products
- Soni Razdan on Daughter Shaheen Bhatt's Depression: She Went Through So Much at Such Young Age
- Heading Out to Vote? This Bike Company is Providing Free Rides to Voters in Lucknow
- Jio Effect: Airtel Makes Big Changes to Postpaid Plans; More Data, Airtel Thanks Benefits Included
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results