OnePlus 7 Pro Teased to be ‘Fast and Smooth’ by CEO Pete Lau



Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast - a true test of hardware and software.



The new product is just beautiful - I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv

— Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

We were expecting some new details yesterday around the upcoming OnePlus 7 smartphone by the company CEO himself. And indeed we have some new info, well almost. Pete Lau has tweeted and confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus device is going to be ‘Fast and Smooth.’ Now technically that doesn’t say much, but it is notable that he emphasises on the device being smooth.First of all, he doesn’t mention any name, which could mean that it is the OnePlus 7 or the Pro variant which has been doing rounds of the rumour mill. While we are presuming the device to be the latter, do take this with a pinch of salt.Coming back to the teaser, OnePlus smartphones have been quite fast in the past thanks to superior hardware and optimised software. The fact that Lau has mentioned about the device being smooth points out that the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro, or even both, will feature a display with a fast refresh rate. As of now, the highest refresh rate on a smartphone is 120Hz which we have seen on the Razer Phone and the Razer Phone 2. But, the phone doesn’t use an AMOLED panel. The Asus ROG Phone, which does use an AMOLED panel, offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. This means that we could see OnePlus using the similar tech.Previous rumours have pointed out that the OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a curved display similar to Samsung’s flagship smartphones, and will not have any notch. The phone is also said to feature a triple camera setup at the back, and a pop-up selfie camera. As for the regular the OnePlus 7, it is going to miss out on all of these features and will have a flat display, a waterdrop notch and a dual-camera setup at the back. Notably, the innards will be the same including the Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB-10GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.