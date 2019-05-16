OnePlus 7 Pro to go on Sale Tomorrow on Amazon: Price And Launch Offers

Recently launched OnePlus 7 Pro has gone on sale via Amazon India and OnePlus India website. On Amazon, only Prime members are eligible for the first flash sale. For non-Prime members, the sale date for the OnePlus 7 Pro is May 17. Meanwhile, the cheaper OnePlus 7 smartphone will go on sale in June. As far as launch offers are concerned, OnePlus has partnered with SBI and Reliance Jio to offer cashback, data, no-cost EMI, exchange offers and security benefits. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300. There is also a 70 percent buyback guarantee from Servify. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours. The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,990 for the 6GB+128GB model, Rs 52,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model.In terms of specifications, there is a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has taken the pop-selfie camera route and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.As for the specifications, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes.