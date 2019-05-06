Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro to Support HDR10+ Display, UFS 3.0 Storage

The OnePlus 7 Pro's screen will also feature an A+ top-grade rating given by "DisplayMate" and is "Safety for Eyes" certified by VDE.

IANS

Updated:May 6, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus 7 Pro to Support HDR10+ Display, UFS 3.0 Storage
OnePlus 7 Pro to Support HDR10+ Display, UFS 3.0 Storage
Loading...
New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Premium smartphone maker OnePlus' upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a HDR10+ certified display, thus providing users with a more dynamic, detailed and vivid viewing experience. HDR10+ provides frame-by-frame adjustments for optimum representation of contrast from the HDR source content. It also produces 4,000 nits of peak brightness, a massive increase of 3,000 nits compared to HDR10. CEO Pete Lau has separately revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will support UFS 3.0 storage, enabling the phone to be faster than ‘comparable smartphones.

"HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but of smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We're glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world," Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, said in statement.

The OnePlus 7 Pro's screen will also feature an A+ top-grade rating given by "DisplayMate" and is "Safety for Eyes" certified by VDE. The company is expected to unveil three OnePlus 7 Pro variants in India with the base model, featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support, according to the leaked details reported by WinFuture.

The company, which has already made the device available for pre-booking on Amazon India, will launch it globally alongside OnePlus 7 smartphone at an event in Bengaluru on May 14.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram