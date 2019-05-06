OnePlus 7 Pro to Support HDR10+ Display, UFS 3.0 Storage

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Premium smartphone maker OnePlus' upcoming OnePlus 7 Pro will feature a HDR10+ certified display, thus providing users with a more dynamic, detailed and vivid viewing experience. HDR10+ provides frame-by-frame adjustments for optimum representation of contrast from the HDR source content. It also produces 4,000 nits of peak brightness, a massive increase of 3,000 nits compared to HDR10. CEO Pete Lau has separately revealed that the OnePlus 7 Pro will support UFS 3.0 storage, enabling the phone to be faster than ‘comparable smartphones."HDR10+ is the future of not just television displays, but of smartphone displays as well. We hope that our newest device will set a new benchmark for the smartphone industry and open up a new world of visual fluidity for users. We're glad we are leading the ranks in sharing quality technology with the world," Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, said in statement.The OnePlus 7 Pro's screen will also feature an A+ top-grade rating given by "DisplayMate" and is "Safety for Eyes" certified by VDE. The company is expected to unveil three OnePlus 7 Pro variants in India with the base model, featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, OnePlus 7 Pro is likely to come packed with a 4,000 mAh battery along with 30W Warp Charge fast charging support, according to the leaked details reported by WinFuture.The company, which has already made the device available for pre-booking on Amazon India, will launch it globally alongside OnePlus 7 smartphone at an event in Bengaluru on May 14.