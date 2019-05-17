English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus: The Newbie Flagship vs the Android Warhorse
The new OnePlus 7 Pro looks vividly similar to the Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S10 Plus, so why not pit them against each other?
The new OnePlus 7 Pro is the first true flagship from the company which competes with all the existing high-end smartphones. This time, not only does the handset feature top of the hardware, but it also brings in a flagship-grade premium design. Today we are comparing the new flagship with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus which somewhat offers a similar package when it comes to design and hardware offering.
OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications
The new OnePlus 7 features a 6.67-inch QHD+ (3120x1440 pixels) resolution Fluid AMOLED curved display with no notches or punch holes. It also offers a 90Hz refresh rate for a smooth experience and is HDR10+ certified. OnePlus has also made use of a pop-selfie camera and the company claims that it can take 50 selfies daily for 16.5 years. The handset has a frosted glass finish at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a triple camera at the back.
On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The triple cameras include a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens and 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The pop-up camera includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 which can offer 50 percent charge in just 20 minutes. The handset will be offered in Mirror Grey, Almond and Nebula Blue colours.
OnePlus 7 Pro Price
The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs 48,990 for the 6GB+128GB model, Rs 52,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs 57,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S10+ features 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, with a 19:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9820 and comes with two memory configurations including 8GB RAM and a top-end 12GB RAM variant while storage options include 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB all of which are expandable. The Galaxy S10+ features a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens camera. At the front, you get a dual-camera setup with 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors which is embedded into the display. It also gets a large 4,100mAh battery, along with wireless charging with reverse charging, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is being offered in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colour options.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Price
The Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 1,17,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 73,900 for the 1TB, 512GB and 128GB storage variants respectively.
Apart from the price, the two flagships feel neck to neck when it comes to features. OnePlus has definitely done a great job, considering it is their first proper flagship, but the Galaxy S10 Plus is just a class apart. Which one would you pick?
