Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus 7 Pro Will Have a Triple Rear Camera, Confirms an Official Tweet Ahead of May 14 Launch

The upcoming series, which would include the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, will be unveiled simultaneously in the US, Europe and India.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
OnePlus, the Chinese phone brand will be unveiling new flagship devices on 14th May, 2019. The upcoming series, which would include the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7, will be unveiled simultaneously in the US, Europe and India. In India, the event will be hosted at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre -- entry passes for which would be available at company’s online portal for Rs 999, starting April 25 at 10AM. OnePlus 7 series will be exclusive to Amazon India, similar to OnePlus phones in the past. The listing is live with the caption, “Go Beyond Speed.” Users can click on the ‘Notify Me’ option to get the latest updates on the OnePlus 7 series.

While multiple leaks and rumours have given us a fair idea of what to expect from the two flagsips, the latest tease comes from the company's Twitter handle, where a sketch of the OnePlus 7 Pro's triple rear-camera setup has been shown. Apparently, we can expect a standard 48MP primary camera and a telephoto lens. Aside from the increased pixel count, that’s roughly the same setup as previous OnePlus devices. On the other hand, OnePlus 7 reportedly will sport dual cameras at the back.




The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.67-inch Super Optic display with 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core flagship chipset. The phone will be running Android 9 Pie OS with the Oxygen OS on top.

As per the recent leak, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model of the phone could be priced about EUR 749 (approximately ₹58,500), whereas the 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage model could set you back by EUR 819 (approximately ₹64,000). Pricing of the base model with 6 GB RAM is not yet known.






