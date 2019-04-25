English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus 7 Pro With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage to Cost Over Rs 55,000
The top end variant will go as much as $819, which means that it could easily cross the Rs 55,000 price barrier in India.
The top end variant will go as much as $819, which means that it could easily cross the Rs 55,000 price barrier in India.
A few days back OnePlus confirmed that it will be launching its next flagship device(s) on May 14. We have already seen a bunch of leaks and rumours which technically have confirmed almost all the details of the upcoming OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro.
Now there’s a brand new leak that has revealed the pricing of the higher-end OnePlus 7 Pro model. OnePlus has slowly and gradually increased the pricing of its flagship smartphones, and it seems that the trend is going to continue. Tipster, Ishan Agarwal has revealed the pricing of European variants of the OnePlus 7 Pro. While he says that these prices will vary from country to country, but we now have a rough idea as to what kind of pricing we can expect.
According to the leak, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be offered in three variants and the top end variant will go as much as $819, which means that it could easily cross the Rs 55,000 price barrier in India. The is quite a jump considering the OnePlus 6T, was initially priced at €549 in Europe. The OnePlus 7 Pro will straightaway have an increase of €200.
The device is also expected to arrive in three colors variants- Nebula Blue, Almond, and Mirror Grey. Considering the leaked images of the device, we can expect gradient patterns once again. This year the company is using the tagline “Go Beyond Speed.” The new OnePlus smartphones are expected to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. A number of sources claim that this year we will see at least two versions- the OnePlus 7 with a similar design as the OnePlus 6T and a OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz QHD+ curved display, a triple camera setup at the back and faster 30W charging. A 5G version of the Pro variant is also expected to make an appearance.
