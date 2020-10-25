Oneplus 7 Series, Oneplus 7T Are Receiving Second OxygenOS Update in October With Minor Bug Fixes

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T phones are getting a second OxygenOS update in October that includes minor bug fixes and no new major features. The new software update also does not upgrade the September 2020 Android security patch that the smartphones received earlier this month. As per the changelog shared on the OnePlus forum, the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7T are getting the OxygenOS 10.3.6 (India and Global) and OxygenOS 10.0.9 (EU) in a staged manner.

The changelog highlights that the OxygenOS 10.3.6 (OxygenOS 10.0.9 for EU) carries no new upgrades for the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and the OnePlus 7T phones. These includes overall system improvements, flashlight fix with third-party apps, and updated assistance feature. The same updates were rolled out the with OxygenOS 10.3.5 (OnePlus 7T) and OxygenOS 10.0.8 (OnePlus 7, 7 Pro) earlier this month. Notably, users can find more information about the updated assistance feature by heading to Settings > OnePlus Tips & Support. OnePlus also highlights that the OTA update will be dispatched to a small number of users and more would get in the upcoming days. Users will be notified about the OTA update automatically; however, they can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > System > System Updates.

Additionally, as noted by XDA Developers, the EU variant of the OnePlus 7 phones are getting a couple of additional fixes. These include the fix for alarm clock not ringing in certain scenarios and instability with Messages in special cases.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series phones are said to receive the Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 update in December this year. The company had earlier said that the OxygenOS 11 would rollout on the OnePlus 7 series by early 2021. The OnePlus 8 phones earlier this month started receving the OxygenOS 11 via an OTA update.