OnePlus 7 Series to Launch With Special Reliance Jio Bundle Offers

OnePlus will be launching its new flagship smartphone tomorrow and it is pretty much confirmed that we will be seeing two models, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. just a day before the launch, telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced special offers that will be available with the OnePlus 7 series handsets.The Jio-OnePlus 7 Series Beyond Speed offer provides an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. It will available for both existing and new Jio subscribers who purchase the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro.Those availing the offer will get the cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in MyJio app. These can be redeemed on subsequent recharges of Rs 299 thereby availing the benefits of the plan at an effective cost of Rs 149. This plan offer 3GB of 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s exclusive apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews and others.This offer also entails additional partner benefits worth Rs 3,900 which includes the following:- Zoomcar: Up to Rs 2000 or 20 percent off whichever is lower- EaseMyTrip: Rs 1550 off on Flight Tickets, Hotel Bookings; and 15 percent off on Bus Bookings- Chumbak: Rs 350 off on minimum spends of Rs 1699The new OnePlus devices will be announced in three countries simultaneously including India, UK and the US, while the China launch is going to happen on May 16. The launch event will be live streamed on all of OnePlus’ social media channels including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and the company’s own website.This year the company is using the tagline “Go Beyond Speed.” The new OnePlus smartphones are expected to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. A number of sources claim that this year we will see at least two versions- the OnePlus 7 with a similar design as the OnePlus 6T and a OnePlus 7 Pro with a 90Hz QHD+ curved display, a pop-up selfie camera, a triple camera setup at the back and faster 30W charging.Considering the OnePlus 6T went all the way to Rs 51,000 for the special McLaren edition, we won’t be surprised if the OnePlus 7 Pro launches at a sub-Rs 60,000 price point. As for the regular OnePlus 7, it is possible that the company is going to price it around Rs 50,000.Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio