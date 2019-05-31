OnePlus 7 to be Available Starting June 4: Here is Everything You Need to Know

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
OnePlus 7 to be Available Starting June 4: Here is Everything You Need to Know
The OnePlus 7 is also currently the most affordable smartphone in India with the latest Snapdragon processor.
The OnePlus 7 is also currently the most affordable smartphone in India with the latest Snapdragon processor.
Loading...
OnePlus launched two flagship smartphones this time around, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. While the Pro variant has been on sale, the OnePlus 7 finally going to be available starting June 4. Customers can buy the handset from Amazon India as well as OnePlus stores and retail partner stores.
The OnePlus 7 is very similar to the OnePlus 6T when it comes to the design. There is a dot notch above the display, dual-rear cameras, and glass finish at the front and back. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (similar to the Pro variant) with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage. In the camera department, you get two rear cameras including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. You get a 3,700mAh battery along with regular 20W fast charging (previously called as Dash charging). The smartphone is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Users can opt for either of the two colour options- Mirror Grey or Red. Notably, the red colour option will only be available on the 8GB + 256GB variant.
For consumers who didn't fancy the curved display and pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is clearly an excellent choice. The OnePlus 7 is priced lower than the launch price of the OnePlus 6T which was launched in October 2018 with a starting price of Rs 37,999, which is Rs 5,000 more than what the company is selling the OnePlus 7 for. The outgoing model is now discounted and selling at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, but it makes much more sense to go for the latest variant which offers an improved processor, camera and overall performance improvement. The OnePlus 7 is also currently the most affordable smartphone in India with the latest Snapdragon processor.
The OnePlus 7 is very similar to the OnePlus 6T when it comes to the design. There is a dot notch above the display, dual-rear cameras, and glass finish at the front and back. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (similar to the Pro variant) with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage. In the camera department, you get two rear cameras including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. You get a 3,700mAh battery along with regular 20W fast charging (previously called as Dash charging). The smartphone is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Users can opt for either of the two colour options- Mirror Grey or Red. Notably, the red colour option will only be available on the 8GB + 256GB variant.
For consumers who didn't fancy the curved display and pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is clearly an excellent choice. The OnePlus 7 is priced lower than the launch price of the OnePlus 6T which was launched in October 2018 with a starting price of Rs 37,999, which is Rs 5,000 more than what the company is selling the OnePlus 7 for. The outgoing model is now discounted and selling at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, but it makes much more sense to go for the latest variant which offers an improved processor, camera and overall performance improvement. The OnePlus 7 is also currently the most affordable smartphone in India with the latest Snapdragon processor.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons in the Game, Feat. AWM Sniper, MK14 SMG and More
- World No Tobacco Day: Busting Common Myths About Smoking
- Google Maps Food Discovery Feature Introduced, to Add Most Popular Dishes in Eateries
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results