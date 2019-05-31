Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus 7 to be Available Starting June 4: Here is Everything You Need to Know

The OnePlus 7 is also currently the most affordable smartphone in India with the latest Snapdragon processor.

News18.com

Updated:May 31, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
OnePlus launched two flagship smartphones this time around, the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. While the Pro variant has been on sale, the OnePlus 7 finally going to be available starting June 4. Customers can buy the handset from Amazon India as well as OnePlus stores and retail partner stores.

The OnePlus 7 is very similar to the OnePlus 6T when it comes to the design. There is a dot notch above the display, dual-rear cameras, and glass finish at the front and back. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. On the inside, there is a Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor (similar to the Pro variant) with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage. In the camera department, you get two rear cameras including a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies. You get a 3,700mAh battery along with regular 20W fast charging (previously called as Dash charging). The smartphone is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model. Users can opt for either of the two colour options- Mirror Grey or Red. Notably, the red colour option will only be available on the 8GB + 256GB variant.

For consumers who didn't fancy the curved display and pop-up selfie camera on the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7 is clearly an excellent choice.  The OnePlus 7 is priced lower than the launch price of the OnePlus 6T which was launched in October 2018 with a starting price of Rs 37,999, which is Rs 5,000 more than what the company is selling the OnePlus 7 for. The outgoing model is now discounted and selling at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, but it makes much more sense to go for the latest variant which offers an improved processor, camera and overall performance improvement. The OnePlus 7 is also currently the most affordable smartphone in India with the latest Snapdragon processor.
