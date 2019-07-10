OnePlus 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20: Can Xiaomi Trump OnePlus in Mid-Range Android Segment

The all-new Redmi K20 and K20 Pro will be launching next week in India and the company is clearly pitting the phones against the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The new flagships from Redmi feature high-end specifications and premium build and finish and from what we know, they could be priced a much lower than this year’s offerings from OnePlus.

Today we are looking at the base offerings from the two brands, the OnePlus 7 and the Redmi K20. Now while we don’t know the exact pricing of the K20, we do however know how these two handsets stand in terms of hardware and features offered.

The Redmi K20 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution display with a 91.9 percent screen to body ratio, DC dimming support, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens, a 13-megapixel secondary camera with a wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Other features include a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, dual SIM support, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the connectivity options, you will get Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC on the smartphone. The K20 looks exactly like the K20 Pro with a curved Gorilla Glass 5 finish at the back with a metal frame in the middle, and a display that covers the entire front. The handset comes in three colour options- Carbon black, Red flame, and Glacier blue.

The OnePlus 7 on the other hand, looks pretty much like OnePlus 6T with a dot notch above the display, dual-rear cameras, and glass finish on the back. It features a 6.41-inch display with Full-HD+ resolution AMOLED display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage, respectively. It gets a 3,700mAh battery, two rear cameras including 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is offered in two colours- Mirror Gray and Red. The OnePlus 7 is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Now while the OnePlus 7 does have an edge of the K20 in terms of core performance, you cannot ignore the upcoming Redmi handset. You get a better-looking design on the K20 and there is also a larger 4,000mAh battery which should definitely make the handset last longer. Other features like the camera setup, is again a lot more eye-catching on the K20. Most importantly, while the OnePlus 7 is priced over Rs 30,000, we are expecting Xiaomi to launch the K20 at a much lower price. The Redmi K20 in China is priced at CNY 1,999 (Rs 20,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,099 (Rs 21,000 approx) while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (Rs 26,000 approx). Knowing Xiaomi, we could see a similar price range as China.