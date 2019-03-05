OnePlus 7 With Pop-Up Camera, Triple Rear Camera Leaked Online: Watch Video

OnePlus 7 is expected to launch very soon. Now, tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with Pricebaba has released new images of the OnePlus 7 revealing new design elements and camera package that separates it from OnePlus 6T. The leaks showcase a pop-up selfie camera setup with a slight chin at the bottom. At the back, the phone comes with a vertically aligned triple camera setup. This could be the first OnePlus phone with screen curving right into the edges to maximise the premium look and feel of the device. Similar to OnePlus 6T, this one is likely to feature an in-display fingerprint reader.Internally, the OnePlus 7 will arrive powered by Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 855. Presumably, this will be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Nevertheless, more impressive configurations such as 8/256GB and 12/512GB could be on the table.The upcoming flagship should also run Android 9 Pie complete with the latest version of Oxygen OS straight out of the box. If rumors are to be believed, a large 4,150mAh battery with support for Warp Charge could be included too. As for the pricing, we can expect the base variant of the upcoming flagship to be listed in the range of Rs 35,000 – Rs 40,000.